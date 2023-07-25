2016 Preview: Upcoming Trek-themed Products

Star Trek will celebrate its big 50th anniversary in 2016 and a year's worth of events, celebrations, premieres, projects and products are in the offing. Today, New Year's Eve 2015, StarTrek.com is casting an eye toward 2016 with a preview of just a few of the many PRODUCTS to come.

Mega Bloks/Mattel will launch Mega Bloks Star Trek Collector Construction Sets in 2016, and it will all start with a remarkably detailed U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Signature Series, a Klingon D7 Battlecruiser and a Transporter Room. The Mega Bloks Star Trek Collector Construction Sets will be available in the Fall of 2016.