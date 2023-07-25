2014: A Preview of Star Trek Events

As always, Creation Entertainment will present a series of Star Trek conventions across the United States, culminating with the annual Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas. On the schedule so far for 2014, Creation will beam into Philadelphia (April 25-27; among the guests: Nichelle Nichols, Terry Farrell and John de Lancie), Chicago (June 6-8; among the guests: William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Nichelle Nichols, Jeri Ryan, Anthony Montgomery) and Boston (June 21-22; among the guests: Scott Bakula, Kate Mulgrew, Tim Russ, Robert Beltran), with the Las Vegas mega-convention taking place July 31-August 3. Already on board for Vegas are William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Scott Bakula, Colm Meaney, Walter Koenig, Nana Visitor, John Billingsley, Robert O’Reilly, Scarlett Pomers and many more. Sure to be another highlight will be Star Trek: The Concert Live, featuring the 45-piece Nevada Pops. Click HERE for details about all of Creation’s Star Trek conventions.