Published Dec 31, 2013
2014: A Preview of Star Trek Events
Peering into our crystal ball, StarTrek.com has a preview of Star Trek-centric special events set to occur in 2014. First up is one that is actually soon to end: Star Trek: The Art of Juan Ortiz, a special gallery exhibit at the Paley Center for Media, in Los Angeles. The exhibit, which opened in November and will continue until January 5, features all 80 of the Juan Ortiz Original Series Art Prints that personify each episode (including the original pilot) in the form of movie posters, comic books, pulp novel covers, advertising and product packaging. Click HERE to visit The Paley Center for Media website.
Destination Star Trek London was one of the most buzzed-about Trek events of 2012, and the team behind it is gearing up for Destination Star Trek Germany, to be held February 21-23 at the Messe Frankfurt. Among the activities: William Shatner moderating a session featuring most of The Next Generation cast, as well as autographs, photo sessions and an exhibition of original set pieces, costumes and artifacts used throughout the various Trek TV series and films. The guest list continues to expand and so far includes Shatner, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Armin Shimerman, Rene Auberjonois, Casey Biggs, Vaughn Armstrong, Steve Rankin and Kitty Swink. Click HERE to visit the Destination Star Trek Germany site.
As always, Creation Entertainment will present a series of Star Trek conventions across the United States, culminating with the annual Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas. On the schedule so far for 2014, Creation will beam into Philadelphia (April 25-27; among the guests: Nichelle Nichols, Terry Farrell and John de Lancie), Chicago (June 6-8; among the guests: William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Nichelle Nichols, Jeri Ryan, Anthony Montgomery) and Boston (June 21-22; among the guests: Scott Bakula, Kate Mulgrew, Tim Russ, Robert Beltran), with the Las Vegas mega-convention taking place July 31-August 3. Already on board for Vegas are William Shatner, Kate Mulgrew, Scott Bakula, Colm Meaney, Walter Koenig, Nana Visitor, John Billingsley, Robert O’Reilly, Scarlett Pomers and many more. Sure to be another highlight will be Star Trek: The Concert Live, featuring the 45-piece Nevada Pops. Click HERE for details about all of Creation’s Star Trek conventions.