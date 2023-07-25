Published Oct 8, 2012
2013 Trek Calendars Available From U.K.'s Danilo
If you’re already thinking about that perfect gift for the Star Trek fan in your life… or for yourself, a classic standby awaits. Danilo’s 2013 Star Trek calendars are ready right now, in stock and available through the British company’s web site. They’re offering two Trek calendars this year, Star Trek 2013 Calendar and Star Trek Ships 2013 Calendar.
Both are 12-month calendars in the center-pullout, square-wall format. Star Trek 2013 features images of the TOS Enterprise and crew, including Kirk, Spock and Uhura, while Star Trek Ships 2013 includes art that vividly depicts a dozen Star Trek vessels. Star Trek 2013 and Star Trek Ships 2013 sell for 7.99 British pounds each.Click HERE to purchase Star Trek 2013 and HERE for Star Trek Ships 2013.