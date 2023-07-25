2013 In Review: The Year's Coolest Star Trek Products, Part 2

2013 brought with it a galaxy of Star Trek products of all shapes and sizes. Pretty much there was something for everybody. We're talking everything from onesies, books and soundtracks to games, toys and glassware. There were so many products, in fact, that we've decided to break our annual roundup of products into two parts. Below is part two. And we'll look back at 2013's Blu-rays and novels in upcoming 2014 preview pieces.

Palm Beach Beaute, in 2013, brought back Star Trek fragrances for men and women. They introduced a quartet of Trek fragrances, including PON FARR, RED SHIRT, SULU and TIBERIUS, each of which has a very distinctive scene. Available at the StarTrek.com Shop.

Her Universe added several brand-new Star Trek pieces to its collection of inventive Trek-themed attire for women, including a KHAAAAAAAN! V-neck. The fitted V-neck is a 100% ringspun cotton jersey. Available at HerUniverse.com.

Gallery Books released John Lohman's Star Trek Cross-Stitch: Explore Strange New Worlds of Crafting. Star Trek Cross-Stitch offers 144 pages of fun and unique Trek-themed crafting projects and easy-to-follow instructions. Available at the StarTrek.com Shop.

Checks In The Mail lets Star Trek fans to give their checks a very Trek touch. The company offers sets of checks (and checkbook covers) in four designs: Classic (with images of Kirk, Spock, Scotty, the TOS cast, the Enterprise, etc.), Captains (images of Kirk, Picard, Sisko and Janeway), Ships (Enterprise, Enterprise 1701-D, Defiant and Voyager), and colorful Quogs (Kirk, Spock, McCoy and Uhura). Available exclusively at Checks In the Mail.

IDW Publishing delivered a wide variety of exciting Star Trek adventures in comic-book form throughout 2013. One of the highlights, certainly, was John Byrne's “Strange New Worlds,” IDW Star Trek Annual 2013. A “photonovel” with an original story, it plays out like a lost episode of The Original Series, starting where the TOS hour “Where No Man Has Gone Before” left off. Available in local comic shops.

Eaglemoss Collections this past fall -- and continuing on into 2014 -- lifted the curtain on its armada of Star Trek ships. They'll ultimately release 65 ships, which are high-quality, die-cast models, with many depicting ships never before brought to market. Each ship is approximately six inches long and based on the original CG models developed by the Star Trek visual effects team. Further, with each purchase, fans receive a 20-page Collector’s Magazine offering a detailed profile of that ship, along with detailed annotations and a breakdown of the technology on board, its crew and weapons. Available exclusively at StarTrek-Starships.com.

Robe Factory introduced several Star Trek products, but none cooler than the Star Trek: The Original Series Transporter Room Bath Mat and Shower Curtain Set. It includes a 12-ring shower curtain and mat. The set is available at ThinkGeek.com.

Robe Factory has also introduced a trio of 100% cotton pajamas for Star Trek: The Next Generation fans. The two-piece pajamas come in sizes ranging from small to XXL, and are available now. The pajamas are available at theStarTrek.com Shop.

This past spring, CARD.com introduced Star Trek Prepaid VISA Cards, emblazoned with images from Star Trek: The Original Series, and later in the year they added a dozen-plus more cards featuring characters from The Next Generation, including Picard, Riker, Dr. Crusher, Worf, Troi, Geordi, Wesley Crusher, Tasha Yar and Dr. Pulaski, as well as cast shots, the Enterprise and a Borg Cube. Available exclusively at Card.com.

Funko Pop! is offering a half-dozen colorful vinyl figures based on characters from Star Trek: The Original Series. The figures – Kirk, Spock, Scotty, an Andorian, a Klingon and even an Orion Slave Girl – each stand 3.75? tall. Dang, they're almost too cute for words. Available at EntertainmentEarth.com.

Mighty Fine offers all manner of Star Trek tee-shirts, including tees emblazoned with the TOS Art Print designs by Juan Ortiz. But we're also partial to their Starfleet polo shirts for men. The trio of shirts are available now and come in gold, red and blue. And, of course, they feature the Starfleet insignia. The shirts are made of 100% embroidered cotton and available in sizes from small to XXXL. Available at the StarTrek.com Shop.

QMx secretly crafted the U.S.S. Vengeance model on display in Admiral Marcus’ quarters in Star Trek Into Darkness, and now they're behind the new U.S.S. Vengeance Artisan Replica. The Dreadnought-class starship has been built to the exact specifications and dimensions of the files provided to QMx by the production designers of Star Trek Into Darkness. The screen-accurate Artisan replica is 1:1600 scale and measures 36 inches long x 18 inches wide x 8.5 inches high (14 inches high when mounted on the base), and it represents the largest Artisan replica produced to date by QMx. Available exclusively at QMx.

Chronicle Books, in the spring, released How to Speak Klingon. An audio phrasebook written by Ben Grossblatt, with illustrations by Alex Fine, it includes a Klingon Pronunciation key that helps users tackle the nuances of Klingon. But the real secret is a built-in sound module. Among the phrases fans might enjoying learning: “Passport? My fist is my passport!” and “You bludgeon divinely,” as well as “Today is a good day to die.” Available at the StarTrek.com Shop.

Universe released Stuck on Star Trek, a 10-page, spiral-bound book that provides an imaginative and interactive way to beam into the Trek universe using the magic of familiar backgrounds and "Kling-on" pieces/stickers to reenact favorite scenes from TOS or to create new scenarios. Available at the StarTrek.com Shop.

