2013 In Review: Star Trek Into Darkness

Star Trek Into Darkness came, saw and conquered. However, despite earning a galaxy of rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and even though it beamed up a whopping $467 million at the worldwide box office, the latest big-screen Trek adventure polarized the fan base.

Many fans loved the film. They considered it a fast-paced action movie that built upon the camaraderie of the characters as established in Star Trek (2009). For them, it had plenty of political intrigue, and timely intrigue at that. Supporters also appreciated the performances, particularly those of Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Benedict Cumberbatch, Peter Weller and Eve, and the surprise appearance of Leonard Nimoy elicited cheers. The aliens (and their primitive/exotic world) in the opening sequence were visually spectacular, as were the visual FX throughout the film. The U.S.S. Vengeance was an awesome sight to behold. And composer Michael Giacchino nailed the score, many moviegoers felt, complementing the action and the pathos perfectly.