2012 Holiday Gift Giving Guide... Trek Style!

It’s almost Thanksgiving and you know what that means… It’s officially the Holiday Season. And you know what that means here at StarTrek.com: our annual Trek-centric Holiday Gift Guide. Below are some of the most popular Trek products out there, products that are perfect for friends and family who love Trek.

Star Trek “Inflatable Captain's Chair” from Think GeekTraversing the cosmos is a game for the young and you have your whole youth ahead of you. Now’s your chance to take your seat in your Inflatable Captain's Chair, assemble your bridge crew and start exploring. Invented at ThinkGeek, this chair is suitable for wee geeks aged 3 to adults. Now available in two sizes, captains of all ages and sizes can take command of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The arms are printed with all sorts of buttons and lights to encourage imagination and enhance play, including setting Red or Yellow Alerts or jettisoning the pod. All that's missing is the most adorable Captain in the quadrant - your kid… or you. Available at ThinkGeek.com for $24.99

Star Trek: The Original Series Art Program by Quantum Mechanics, QMxJuan Ortiz has been giving Star Trek: The Original Series a fresh look with line of TOS retro prints. Each of the 80 episodes is in the process of being transformed into unique work of retro-style art, resembling a 1960's movie poster. Since August 2012, four a month of these have been released, and that pattern will continue into 2013. Continue to expand your collection by purchasing the latest additions at the new StarTrek.com Shop, ThinkGeek.com, AllPosters.com, PosterRevolution.com, EntertainmentEarth.com, RedfordFilms.com, AnimeWild.com, RockinRobot.com

and other retailers. Each set of four sells for $34.95.

Star Trek “Tea. Earl Grey. Hot.” From ThinkGeek

Want to drink tea like Captain Picard? Make it so, with Think Geek’s Tea. Earl Grey. Hot. Nuff said, right? Available at ThinkGeek.com for $14.99.

Star Trek Jewelry from UI DesignsAccessorize yourself with the collection of beautiful stainless steel and titanium Star Trek-inspired jewelry. Among the design options are pendants, rings, and more, which will ensure that you stand out in… classic Trek Style. The jewelry is available at Amazon.com at prices ranging from $29.99 - $59.99.

Star Trek “Cookie Cutters” from ThinkGeekCookies can be boring, but now’s your chance to take your treats -- or your loved ones’ -- to the Final Frontier. These new Star Trek Cookie Cutters feature the Delta Shield, Phaser Gun, Vulcan “Live Long and Prosper” Salute and, of course, the U.S.S Enterprise. Available at ThinkGeek.com for $19.99.

Star Trek: The Original Series Soundtrack Collection from La La Land RecordsThis limited edition 15-CD box set showcases every episode score as heard in all three original seasons of TOS. The ground-breaking, iconic music from one of television’s most-acclaimed and beloved series -- – as composed by Alexander Courage, George Durning, Jerry Fielding, Gerald Fried, Sol Kaplan, Samuel Matlovsky, Joseph Mullendore and Fred Steiner -- has been newly remastered from studio elements and features hours of stellar material previously unreleased in any format. Available from La La Land Records starting December 4 for $225.

Star Trek “Bat’leth Letter Opener” from ThinkGeek

Wimpy humans use their fingers to open letters. Open yours in Trek-style, and in the Klingon way, with a Bat’Leth letter opener. This one-of-a-kind replica offers fans the chance to be a true warrior, even if it’s only against the monthly bills and finger-cut-causing envelopes. Available at ThinkGeek.com for $24.99.

Star Trek: Build the U.S.S Enterprise from becker&mayer

Everything you need to make a foot-long deluxe paper model of the famous NCC-1701 is at your fingertips in this new Star Trek: Build the Enterprise. It comes loaded with special features, including push-button LED lights, an audio chip that plays the TOS theme music, 10 sheets of punch-out pieces featuring metallic printing and foil accents, assembly instructions, a paper display stand and a book that chronicles the many different Enterprises of the Star Trek universe. Available exclusively at BarnesandNoble.com for $17.95.

Star Trek “Electronic Door Chime” from ThinkGeekThis is about the coolest piece of awesome available to Star Trek fans for under $30. Yes, they’re replica TOS wall communicator panels. You can mount one on the wall by your door and when someone crosses your threshold, it will alert you of his or her presence. You can program it with either the door opening sound effect or the Red Alert alarm. Available at ThinkGeek.com for $29.99.

Star Trek Federation: The First 150 Years from 47NorthWe’ve been covering this at StarTrek.com for months and think it’s going to go down as a fan favorite. This lavishly illustrated tome chronicles the pivotal era leading up to the creation of the Federation in 2161 and the first 150 years of the intergalactic democracy. The account covers a multitude of alien species, decisive battles, and technology that made the Age of Exploration possible. It includes field sketches, illustrations and reproductions of historic art from across the galaxy, as well as over 50 excerpts from key Federation documents, Starfleet records, and intergalactic intelligence. Housed in a pedestal display complete with lights and boasting an audio introduction by Admiral Hikaru Sulu (a/k/a George Takei), this deluxe edition features five removable documents from the Federation Archives, including Zefram Cochrane's early sketch of the warp-drive engine, a handwritten letter from young Jim Kirk, and the first-known diagram of a Trill symbiont. It’s available exclusively at Amazon.com

for $52.85 today!Star Trek: The Next Generation 365 by Harry N. AbramsGene Roddenberry did the impossible: recapturing lightning in a bottle when he created Star Trek: The Next Generation. His new incarnation of Star Trek was an instant hit, and its popularity inspired four films and three spin-off television series. To commemorate the show's 25th anniversary, Star Trek: The Next Generation 365 – penned by Paula M. Block and Terry J. Erdmann, offers a fresh overview of the entire series and includes rarely seen and now-classic photography and illustrations. It’s available at the new StarTrek.com Shop priced at $29.95.

Star Trek: The Next Generation 25th Anniversary Ornaments by HallmarkHallmark beams into the celebration of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s 25th anniversary with this new product, the company’s second rendition of the Enterprise-D, which attaches to a battery-powered base that plays both music from TNG’s opening credits and Captain Picard’s narration. Longtime Keepsake artist Lynn Norton created U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-D, just as she has sculpted nearly every Star Trek ship that Hallmark has rendered into a Keepsake Ornament. It’s available at Hallmark.com for $32.95.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Pez Dispensers by Pez CandyDoes it get any cooler than this? The new PEZ Star Trek: The Next Generation limited edition collector set features eight dispensers, among them Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William T. Riker, Lt. Worf, Lt. Commander Data, Commander M.D. Beverly Crusher, Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge, Counselor Deanna Troi, and the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D. A second set, featuring Picard as the Borg Locutus, will be available exclusively at Wal Mart. The Collector’s set is available at retailers nationwide. The sets will range in price from $17.99 - $19.99.Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news of additional Star Trek gift giving ideas.