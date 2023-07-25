2011 Comic-Con Day 1 Recap

Comic-Con kicked off yesterday with a Preview Night, and StarTrek.com was in the house, scoping out the booths and products of Star Trek licensees. Here’s a glimpse of what we saw, plus a preview of things to come today:

First, the place was hopping. Big crowds turned out for Preview Night, and everyone seemed to be having a blast.

Star Trek:Voyager’sGarrett Wang signed autographs and chatted with fans at the Lightspeed Fine Arts booth (#3745). Meanwhile, Lightspeed premiered its “Trading Places” piece at Comic-Con. “Trading Places” features the alter egos of the five captains in their respective favorite episodes. There will be only 300 such pieces produced, and Lightspeed is offering them at a pre-public sale price of $1,195; you can check out the image on the Lightspeed homepage at www.lightspeedfineart.com. The company is also offering show-special mini-prints at $15 each or three for $30.

Meanwhile, over at booth #2402, Diamond showcased a Japanese import from Aoshima of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. It’s selling for $169.99.

Hallmark (#2913-H) continued what is fast becoming an annual tradition by offering sneak peeks at its upcoming Star Trek Keepsake Ornaments. The three 2012 Star Trek Keepsake Ornaments renderings displayed were Dr. Leonard McCoy, the third in the TOS-themed Star Trek Legends series; U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, celebrating the 25th anniversary of ST:TNG; and a scene featuring the two Spocks depicted in Star Trek (2009).

And at the CBS booth (#4129), host Jenna Morasca posed a most interesting question: “Who do you think would win a showdown between the original crews of Star Trek and Star Wars?” So, who do YOU think would kick butt?

And now for a look at some of today’s scheduled events:

ALL DAY:Robert Picardo will bring his wit -- and a magic marker, of course -- to the Lightspeed booth (#3745) for an autograph signing.

11 a.m.: Anovos will send their lovely Orion Girls to the CNET Lounge at Lou & Mickey’s at the Gaslamp, located across the street from the convention center.

2 p.m.: Obsessed with Star Trek author Chip Carter will be signing at the Chronicle booth (#1506).

4:15: The Orion girls will appear at the CBS booth (#4219).

To keep tabs of all the Star Trek action at Comic-Con, be sure to follow us at www.twitter.com/startrek. And check back with StarTrek.com tomorrow, as we’ll recap Thursday’s Trek-centric happenings and preview what’s coming up on Friday.