20 Years Later... "Trials and Tribble-ations"

Charlie Brill, who played Arne Darvin -- the Klingon posing as a cranky human -- in "The Trouble with Tribbles" was shocked to, 29 years later, receive a call from DS9 producer Ira Steven Behr about returning to the role for "Trials and Tribble-ations." Behr had recently seen, but not spoken to, Brill at a Beverly Hills pizza place, which compelled him to include Brill, and Darvin, in the "Tribble-ations" script. Behr called Brill and it was "completely out of the blue," Brill told StarTrek.com during a 2013 interview. "I had no idea. When they told me how they saw me in the episode, I couldn’t believe it. I was doing another series at the time called Silk Stalkings and I asked the producer if he could give me an episode off so that I could do DS9, and he said, “I can only give you three days off.” Ira told me had I given him more than three days the part would have been much, much bigger, but I couldn’t break away from Silk Stalkings to give them more than the three days. Still, it was the most fun I’ve ever had. To go on the Enterprise again was mind-blowing."