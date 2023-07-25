20 Years Later: DS9's "Inquisition"

"How many lives do you suppose you've saved in your medical career?" Sloan asked Bashir.

"What has that got to do with anything?" Bashir replied.

"Hundreds? Thousands?” Sloan continued. “Do you suppose those people give a damn that you lied to get in Starfleet Medical? I doubt it. We deal with threats to the Federation that jeopardize its very survival. If you knew how many lives we've saved, I think you'd agree that the ends do justify the means. I'm not afraid of bending the rules every once in a while if the situation warrants it. And I don't think you are either. In time you will agree with me."

The Man Himself