Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published May 5, 2020

    20 Star Trek Quarantine Memes Sure To Engage Some Smiles

    Because we could all use a laugh right now.

    By Margaret Kingsbury
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    StarTrek.com

    We could all use a little levity right now, so in addition to watching as much Star Trek as possible while quarantined, check out these 20 coronavirus memes and see how many can make you smile. This year’s episode title.

    Truly, thank you.

    We were all already doing this, right?

    We should keep this up post-2020.

    I’ll . . . pass on the red.

    Replicator malfunction?

    Especially if you have little Klingons quarantining with you.

    True story.

    Captain's log from r/startrekmemes

    Good point.

    ?? #startrekpicard #startrekmemes

    A post shared by Michelle Hamilton (@michellehamilton21) on

    Oh, it can get worse.

    At least it can’t possibly get any worse, right? from r/startrekmemes

    I’m gonna need to read the script first.

    Quark 2020

    Ferengi would know better. from r/startrekmemes

    Back up!

    Temba! His hands washed from r/startrekmemes

    It’s okay to cry.

    You know it’s bad when the Borg avoid you.

    Maybe just don’t watch the news.

    Please, don’t do this.

    This is what I’m calling it from now on.

    Just give us the cure, McCoy.

    Barbaric from r/startrekmemes

    How about this week.

    What are the best memes you’ve seen over the past month and change? Share them with us @StarTrek on Twitter and Instagram!

    A Star Trek Pandemic-Themed Watch List

    Margaret Kingsbury (she/her) is a contributing writer at Book Riot, where she raves about the SFF books she loves. She writes about children's books at Baby Librarians, a website she co-founded, and you can find her on Twitter @areaderlymom and on Instagram @babylibrarians

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top