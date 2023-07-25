18 Years Later... Voyager Two-Parter "Future's End," with Sarah Silverman

And then there was that time Sarah Silverman was on Star Trek... Wait, what? Sarah Silverman was on Star Trek? Some of you are saying, "Come on, everybody knows that." And, sure, longtime Trek fans, Voyager diehards and, of course, Sarah Silverman aficionados surely know that the funny lady appeared on Trek, but for those who don't... yes, a very young Silverman played Rain Robinson in the Voyager episodes, "Future's End, Part I" and "Future's End, Part II," back in 1996. In fact, "Part II" debuted 18 years ago today. The character was a human scientist tasked with searching for extraterestrials as part of Earth's SETI program, and it was she who picked up Voyager's warp signal, triggering a series of events involving Henry Starling (Ed Begley Jr.), the timeship Aeon, Earth's possible destruction and a kiss between Robinson and Tom Paris.