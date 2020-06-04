1701 D-Day

If ever an officer on the original Enterprise required dextrous fingers, it was Scotty, whose delicate handling of the transporter's iconic sliding buttons ensured that anyone beaming up to the ship arrived with their atoms intact. But ironically James Doohan, who played the miracle-working engineer, was forced to rely on a hand double since he was lacking the full ten digits. Eagle-eyed viewers would have spotted, in less carefully-composed wide shots, that Doohan was missing the middle finger on his right hand — the legacy of a war wound sustained on D-Day.

June 6, 1944, was an eventful day for the young Lieutenant Doohan, but by the time darkness fell, he believed the worst to have passed. So it came as a shock when, walking back to his command post a little before midnight, he found himself under machine-gun fire. One bullet was stopped by a cigarette case in his breast pocket — the only time, he later joked, that being a smoker had improved his health — four more struck him in the leg, and several shot his finger to pieces. Somehow, Doohan made it to the nearest first aid post, where they bandaged up his bloody hand, before sending him to a hospital back in England. The finger was amputated at the middle knuckle, but the stump had limited movement, so Doohan — on his doctor's advice — chose to have it taken off altogether. It was either that, he mused, "or spend my life looking as though I was flipping someone an obscene gesture."

Doohan's D-Day story is certainly a dramatic one, but he was far from the only World War II veteran working on Star Trek, whether in front of the camera or behind it. When the show tackled themes connected to the war, in " " or " ," for example, it was not imagined versions of history being invoked, but the creators' own lived experiences. The 'two Genes' at the helm, Roddenberry and Coon, had both been stationed in the Pacific, while Matt Jefferies' service had taken him as far as North Africa. Bob Justman had served as a Radioman in the U.S. Navy, and DeForest Kelley had operated a control tower at an Army Airbase in New Mexico. Even those who had been too young to serve, such as William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy (both born into immigrant Jewish families) had grown up under the shadow of the war years, and their memories of that terrifying time were still fresh.

Here, then, in commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the D-Day landings, are some of the war stories of the people who made Star Trek.

James Doohan