    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Sep 30, 2015

    17 Years Ago: Ezri Dax Made Her First DS9 Appearance

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Nicole de Boer made her debut as Ezri Dax on this day -- September 30 -- in 1998, in the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine seventh-season opener "Image in the Sand." The emergence of Ezri Dax resulted from the death of Jadzia Dax, which itself occured as a result of Terry Farrell's decision to exit DS9 in season six. Ezri, of course, represented the ninth host of the Dax symbiont, though the young Trill character was totally unprepared for it.











