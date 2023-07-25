15-CD TOS Soundtrack Collection Due Out This Fall

“For 45 years, those like me who love this music could only dream about having it all,” album producer Lukas Kendall said. “This is the major, historical piece of sci-fi music, television music and pop culture music that we have always wanted to release in a definitive form for the collector.” Added executive album producer and La-La Land Records president MV Gerhard, “A majority of the music featured in this set has never been released. Of that unreleased music, there is a fairly large percentage that no one has ever heard because it was written and recorded for the show, but never featured in the episodes.”

Referring to some of those previously unreleased tracks, album music editor Neil S. Bulk noted, “No original music from season three, apart from the main title, has ever been released. It’s really distinct and definitely Star Trek… It’s what people have always wanted.”

Star Trek: The Original Series Soundtrack Collection