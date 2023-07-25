FIRST LOOK: What Would Spock Do? Video

Spock (Zachary Quinto) is the focus of two new Star Trek Into Darknessvideos released by Paramount Pictures. In a 43-second spot, grainy images of Spock flit in and out as John Harrison (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) describes Spock and the Vulcan’s predicament in the upcoming film. “Mister Spock, the mind of the Enterprise,” Harrison intones. “A fearless genius who ensures a calm force of intelligence guides their every mission. But look deeper and you will see an outsider who does not belong. A man of two worlds. This tears him apart. A constant battle between what he thinks and what he feels. What does he do? Does he follow his head embracing logic and the power of reason or does he follow his heart, knowing the emotions he cannot control may destroy him? I will help him decide.”

The second clip asks the question "What Would Spock Do?" as the crew of the Enterprise must decide Spock's fate when he is trapped inside a volcano.