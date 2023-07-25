RECAP: The Best Of Both Worlds On The Big Screen

And how did Kline enjoy watching “The Best of Both Worlds on the big screen?“Fantastic,” he replies. “To see it with movie theater proportions, where your peripheral vision is covered, where you feel like you’re part of it, it’s just like getting another Star Trek movie magically added. You know what I think would be incredible? Put the whole series on a screen somewhere. I think people would go. If they could do it with this, maybe they could do marathon runs of the entire series on a large screen.”

So, what did YOU think of last night’s event? And would you check out a marathon run of TNG on the big screen?

