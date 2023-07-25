Trekcetera Museum Set To Open

The Trekcetera Museum, on June 8, will host its grand opening during the 2013 Spock Days Festival. On hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled to be held at 11:45 on the 8th, will be Voyager actors Robert Picardo and Ethan Phillips, as well as longtime Trek senior illustrator, technical consultant and author Rick Sternbach. Picardo and Phillips will, also on the 8th, be inducted into Vulcan’s Star Trek Walk of Fame.

Additionally, Picardo, Phillips and Sternbach will be available during the 2013 Spock Days Festival for photographs, autographs and meet & greets. Other events planned for the 2013 Spock Days Festival – which will run from June 7-9 -- include a parade, family fun fair, beer gardens and ball tournament.Click HERE for additional details.