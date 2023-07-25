Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Apr 24, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Star Trek Japan

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Just how global is Star Trek? Tokugawa System, under the brand name DataHouse Beagle, has launched a beta version of Star Trek Network Japan, an official website for Star Trek fans in Japan. Members will have access to a wide variety of digital materials, including information on ships and characters, an alien language dictionary, as well as, in a paid area, an episode guide, news, photos and footage.

    The beta version of Star Trek Network Japan is live now and fans can check it out as a guest or via free membership. The beta version will be available until the official launch in July, when the site will also include an original goods page and a monthly newsletter page.

    Click HERE to visit Star Trek Network Japan.

