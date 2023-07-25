Published Apr 24, 2013
The "Trek's In The Mail" With New Trek Checks
Now you can say “The Trek’s in the mail” – and be telling the truth. Thanks to Checks In The Mail, Star Trek fans can give their checks a very personal -- and very Trek -- touch. The company has introduced sets of checks (and checkbook covers) in four designs: Classic (with images of Kirk, Spock, Scotty, the TOS cast, the Enterprise, etc.), Captains (images of Kirk, Picard, Sisko and Janeway), Ships (Enterprise, Enterprise 1701-D, Defiant and Voyager), and colorful Quogs (Kirk, Spock, McCoy and Uhura).
