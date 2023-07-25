Published Apr 23, 2013
FIRST LOOK: USS Vengeance & New Movie Clip
You first saw it, oh so briefly, in a recent Star Trek Into Darkness trailer: a massive black starship that seemed to dwarf the Enterprise. Now, thanks to the Star Trek Into Darkness app, we've got a better view of the ship and a name, too. She's called the U.S.S. Vengeance.
How do you think the mysterious Vengeance figures into the action of Star Trek Into Darkness.
Also, check out the latest Star Trek Into Darkness clip! In it, Kirk takes Spock and Uhura on a very wild ride.