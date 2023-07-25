Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 23, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: USS Vengeance & New Movie Clip

    FIRST LOOK: USS Vengeance & New Movie Clip

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    You first saw it, oh so briefly, in a recent Star Trek Into Darkness trailer: a massive black starship that seemed to dwarf the Enterprise. Now, thanks to the Star Trek Into Darkness app, we've got a better view of the ship and a name, too. She's called the U.S.S. Vengeance.

    How do you think the mysterious Vengeance figures into the action of Star Trek Into Darkness.

    Also, check out the latest Star Trek Into Darkness clip! In it, Kirk takes Spock and Uhura on a very wild ride.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top