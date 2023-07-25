Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 14, 2019

    'Star Trek' Says Goodbye and Thank You to MAD Magazine

    It's time to bid farewell to MAD, which parodied 'Trek' many times over the years.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Cover001

    StarTrek.com / MAD Magazine

    The saying goes that "All good things must come to an end." Star Trek ended once upon a time, and came back stronger than ever. And we can all hope the same for the print edition MAD Magazine, the iconic humor magazine that debuted in 1952 and will reportedly conclude its 67-year run in the coming weeks. Star Trek, of course, was often lampooned on the pages of MAD as Star Blecch, beginning back in the day when The Original Series stars William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy opened Mad Magazine issue #115 (December 1967) while on location shooting a TOS episode (likely "A Private Little War"). We were partial to the musical interpretations, particularly the one sung to the tune of "Send in the Clowns".

    To tip our cap to MAD, Alfred E. Neuman and the magazine's many genius writers and artists, StarTrek.com thought we'd share some iconic Trek-themed MAD covers and features.

