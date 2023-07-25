Published Apr 13, 2013
FIRST LOOK: Uhura's Star Trek Into Darkness Poster
Uhura in action, wielding a weapon and engaged in battle. How else to describe this new Star Trek Into Darkness poster released today by Paramount Pictures via iTunes Movie Trailers? Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about additional posters and Tuesday’s release, also through iTunes Movie Trailers, of a new and exclusive Star Trek Into Darkness trailer.
Click HERE to download the Uhura/Star Trek Into Darkness poster now via iTunes Movie Trailers.