Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 13, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Uhura's Star Trek Into Darkness Poster

    FIRST LOOK: Uhura's Star Trek Into Darkness Poster

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Uhura in action, wielding a weapon and engaged in battle. How else to describe this new Star Trek Into Darkness poster released today by Paramount Pictures via iTunes Movie Trailers? Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about additional posters and Tuesday’s release, also through iTunes Movie Trailers, of a new and exclusive Star Trek Into Darkness trailer.

    Click HERE to download the Uhura/Star Trek Into Darkness poster now via iTunes Movie Trailers.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top