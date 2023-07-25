STID Crashes UK Ticket System; Paramount Releases Cinemosaic Poster

We’ve got some double-barreled Star Trek Into Darkness news. First, demand in the United Kingdom for advance tickets to the IMAX edition of the film was so high – reportedly 10 times the norm -- that the booking system for BFI/Odeon crashed today. BFI tweeted the following: “Due to overwhelming demand for Star Trek @BFI IMAX online booking is currently down. We're doing all we can to rectify. Do bear with us.” Odeon, meanwhile, tweeted: “We know you are really eager to book for #StarTrekIntoDarkness, we're currently experiencing some technical difficulties for BFI IMAX...” And even Paramount Pictures UK took to Twitter to address the demand for tickets: “To book @BFI @IMAX tickets for #StarTrek #IntoDarkness call 0330 333 7878, while their online booking is down due to overwhelming demand.”

Beyond the ticket news, Paramount released a brand-new, uber-cool cinemosaic Star Trek Into Darkness poster. It includes images and footage from the film.

Click HERE to purchase tickets in the U.K.