FIRST LOOK: New Enterprise E & Picard Action Figure From Diamond Select Toys

Diamond Select Toys’ latest offerings put Star Trek: The Next Generation in the spotlight. First up is the Star Trek TNG First Contact Enterprise E Ship, a highly detailed piece that features an all-new, film-accurate paint scheme. The E measures 19 4/5” long by 8 ½” wide, comes packaged in a “Try Me” window box that lets fans test the sounds and electronic lights, and comes with a display stand. It’ll sell for the suggest retail price of $60.00.