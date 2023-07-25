Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 10, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: New Enterprise E & Picard Action Figure From Diamond Select Toys

    FIRST LOOK: New Enterprise E & Picard Action Figure From Diamond Select Toys

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Diamond Select Toys’ latest offerings put Star Trek: The Next Generation in the spotlight. First up is the Star Trek TNG First Contact Enterprise E Ship, a highly detailed piece that features an all-new, film-accurate paint scheme. The E measures 19 4/5” long by 8 ½” wide, comes packaged in a “Try Me” window box that lets fans test the sounds and electronic lights, and comes with a display stand. It’ll sell for the suggest retail price of $60.00.

    Up next is the Star Trek Select Captain Picard Action Figure. Picard gets the deluxe treatment with this seven-inch tall figure sculpted by Patrick Pigott. The captain is depicted striking an attack pose atop a detailed Borg battle scene display base, and the figure features limited articulation as well as exacting paint and sculpt work. Star Trek Select Captain Picard Action Figure comes in display-ready packaging and will cost $24.99.

    Both products will be available for pre-order through comic shops and online toy stores starting Friday. The E is slated to ship later this month, and the Picard action figure will ship to stores this fall. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top