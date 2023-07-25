Published Apr 10, 2013
FIRST LOOK: New Enterprise E & Picard Action Figure From Diamond Select Toys
Diamond Select Toys’ latest offerings put Star Trek: The Next Generation in the spotlight. First up is the Star Trek TNG First Contact Enterprise E Ship, a highly detailed piece that features an all-new, film-accurate paint scheme. The E measures 19 4/5” long by 8 ½” wide, comes packaged in a “Try Me” window box that lets fans test the sounds and electronic lights, and comes with a display stand. It’ll sell for the suggest retail price of $60.00.
Up next is the Star Trek Select Captain Picard Action Figure. Picard gets the deluxe treatment with this seven-inch tall figure sculpted by Patrick Pigott. The captain is depicted striking an attack pose atop a detailed Borg battle scene display base, and the figure features limited articulation as well as exacting paint and sculpt work. Star Trek Select Captain Picard Action Figure comes in display-ready packaging and will cost $24.99.
Both products will be available for pre-order through comic shops and online toy stores starting Friday. The E is slated to ship later this month, and the Picard action figure will ship to stores this fall. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.