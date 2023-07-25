Published Apr 9, 2013
Pine Covers U.K. Esquire's Spring Style Special
OK, ladies, this one is for you. It’s Chris Pine on the cover of Esquire’s Spring Style Special. Captain Kirk is in good hands, yes?
And there’s a Pine interview in the British publication, too. Among the Star Trek-related comments:“Star Trek scared me a lot. It terrified me, really. Because of the scale, the responsibility, the fact that it was this iconic character. It was the bigger challenge. So I had to take it.”“I wasn’t a fan of Star Trek. It didn’t excite me. All I wanted at that time was a part that I really connected to and when my agent said, ‘Star Trek’, I said, ‘No! Have you not been hearing anything I’ve said? 'Star Trek' is the furthest thing from what I want to do.’”
By the way, British Esquire obviously has a thing for Star Trek. Remember this cover from back in 2009?