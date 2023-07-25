Creation Heads to Philly/NJ Area for 1st Official Trek Con of 2013

Creation Entertainment will, for its first official Star Trek convention of 2013, beam down to the Philadelphia/New Jersey area, and they’re bringing a starship’s worth of Trek stars. Set to be held at the Crowne Plaza Cherry Hill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, from April 26-28, the guest list includes Avery Brooks, Nana Visitor, Michael Dorn, Rene Auberjonois, Armin Shimerman, Max Grodenchik, Aron Eisenberg, Chase Masterson, Casey Biggs, Vaughn Armstrong, Jeffrey Combs, Gates McFadden and Ethan Phillips. All of the guests will appear on stage and be available for autograph sessions and photo opportunities.As you can tell by the list above, the convention will be, in large part, a celebration of Deep Space Nine’s 20th anniversary. Fans can also expect Creation’s popular array of events, among them video and centerpiece contests, no-minimum bid auctions, a costume parade and several special presentations, including a concert by the Star Trek Rat Pack (Shimerman, Grodenchik, Combs, Biggs and Armstrong), a theatrical piece starring Auberjonois and Phillips, and more.Click HERE for details.