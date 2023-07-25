Published Apr 8, 2013
New International Star Trek Into Darkness Posters
New International Star Trek Into Darkness Posters
EARTH WILL FALL. That's the tagline on the new -- and final -- Star Trek Into Darkness international poster. The tagline is at the top of the poster, above an image of Benedict Cumberbatch as John Harrison striding through a decimated London.
Paramount Pictures released the posters today in the U.K. and in Latin America, with other nations soon to follow. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about the upcoming U.S. poster.