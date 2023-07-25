Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 8, 2013

    Check Out Brand New Star Trek Into Darkness Pics

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    And the photos just keep on coming. Paramount Pictures has just released a batch of new pics from Star Trek Into Darkness. There’s a shot of Dr. McCoy interacting with John Harrison, another of Sulu at the helm and one of the Enterprise looking mighty distressed, among others. Perhaps most intriguing of all is a production shot of Chris Pine as Captain Kirk gripping a piece of the bridge as if his life depended on it, while a camera is seen capturing the action for posterity.

    So, which shot do you like best?

