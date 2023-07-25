Check Out Brand New Star Trek Into Darkness Pics

And the photos just keep on coming. Paramount Pictures has just released a batch of new pics from Star Trek Into Darkness. There’s a shot of Dr. McCoy interacting with John Harrison, another of Sulu at the helm and one of the Enterprise looking mighty distressed, among others. Perhaps most intriguing of all is a production shot of Chris Pine as Captain Kirk gripping a piece of the bridge as if his life depended on it, while a camera is seen capturing the action for posterity.