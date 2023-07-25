The DS9 Character You'd Take On An Away Mission Is...

So, what do make of the results? How did your choice do in the voting? Here’s what some of your fellow fans had to say about the options:“Odo can take any form he wants. I(‘d) take him.” – Barbara Kis“I went with Dax. Not only is she easy on the eyes, but she is good at both science and engineering, and can fight like the best and most battle hardened Klingon Warriors.” – James Cannon“Miles O'Brien will get you back home in one piece!” – Eric Welch“I went with O'Brien; anything breaks and he can fix it, and we can while away the time with Enterprise stories.” – Rob BurchAnd our personal favorite reply:“Too bad Quark wasn't an option...” – Tammy Mueller