IDW's Countdown To Darkness Saga Concludes On Wednesday

The countdown to Star Trek Into Darkness is building to crescendo, and IDW Publishing will add to the excitement on Wednesday with the release of the fourth and final entry in its official comic book prequel to the film, Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness. Overseen by Star Trek writer/producer Roberto Orci, this climactic issue leads directly into the upcoming blockbuster as Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew fight for the fate of the Galaxy. Mike Johnson has penned the adventure, while the art is by David Messina. Fans should be on the lookout for both a Messina cover and a photo cover. Star Trek: Countdown to Darkness #4 will run 32 pages and cost $3.99.