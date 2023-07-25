Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 8, 2013

    IDW To Unleash Star Trek Space-Spanning Treasury On Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It’s time to go spanning space with IDW Publishing and the Star Trek (2009) Enterprise crew. Set for release on Wednesday, the Star Trek Space-Spanning Treasury gathers together three issues that spin two complete stories, one inspired by TOS (“The Return of the Archons”) and the other a brand-new tale (The Redshirts Story). Both stories are by Mike Johnson, with art by Stephen Molnar. Star Trek Space-Spanning Treasury runs 72 pages, measures 9.25” x 14.25” and will cost $9.99.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for further news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.

