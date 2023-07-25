IDW To Unleash Star Trek Space-Spanning Treasury On Wednesday

It’s time to go spanning space with IDW Publishing and the Star Trek (2009) Enterprise crew. Set for release on Wednesday, the Star Trek Space-Spanning Treasury gathers together three issues that spin two complete stories, one inspired by TOS (“The Return of the Archons”) and the other a brand-new tale (The Redshirts Story). Both stories are by Mike Johnson, with art by Stephen Molnar. Star Trek Space-Spanning Treasury runs 72 pages, measures 9.25” x 14.25” and will cost $9.99.