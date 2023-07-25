Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Apr 8, 2013

    One Last Gorn Day -- Meet the Warrior

    By STAR TREK The Video Game Developers

    How imminent is the release of STAR TREK: The Video Game? It’s so close – April 23 – that today the game’s developers are presenting their final installment of Gorn Day before the game’s release. Today’s Gorn is a handsome fella called the Warrior.

    The Warrior is the next evolution step above the Gorn Initiate, but still closely resembles a wild animal/beast when in combat. Equipped with basic armor, the genetically enhanced Warrior is intelligent enough to operate weaponry such as the Pillager and the Arc Driver.

