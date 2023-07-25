Published Apr 6, 2013
A Toast To April's TOS Art Print Shot Glasses
It’s nice to have options. The Juan Ortiz TOS Art Prints for April, which include “The Paradise Syndrome,” “The Doomsday Machine,” "Elaan of Troyius” and “Patterns of Force,” are already available as prints and in tee-shirt form. And now, those same designs are emblazoned on shot glasses from Bif Bang Pow! that will be available later this month via Entertainment Earth.
Each set of four TOS Art Print Shot Glasses will cost $14.99. Click HERE to pre-order, and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about upcoming Star Trek-themed products from Bif Bang Pow!