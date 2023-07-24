13 Original Series Actors Who Couldn't Get Enough Trek

But did you know that there are 13 actors who made their Star Trek debut on The Original Series and then turned up decades later on another Star Trek show? And that’s not even counting the biggies we all know about: Majel Barrett (Number One, Christine Chapel, Lwaxana Troi), Mark Lenard (Romulan Commander, Sarek), Diana Muldaur and her trio of doctors (Dr. Anne Mulhall, Dr. Miranda Jones, and Dr. Pulaski), and Clint Howard, who started his Star Trek career at age seven and subsequently appeared on Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, and Discovery. (Lower Decks should give him a call, no?)

Some of these 13 actors played the same characters, some were entirely new ones, and at least one got the chance to do both. And a surprising number of them shared the same Original Series episode, “The Trouble with Tribbles,” so let’s start with those.