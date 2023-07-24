13 of Star Trek's Most Romantic Moments

A romance so epic it spans two different Trek series, the love story of Captain Pike and Vina of Talos IV was originally created by Gene Roddenberry himself for the pilot of The Original Series. But most fans know what happened next: After the pilot (and its captain) were scrapped, the Trek creator gave the love story new life in Star Trek’s first two-part episode, “The Menagerie,” in which Spock steals the Enterprise to bring Pike back to Vina’s home planet. Spock committing treason is probably enough to land this romance the #1 spot, but Discovery sealed the deal in its ingenious episode “If Memory Serves,” which takes place between the two episodes. The story is this: Horribly injured in an accident, Vina was put together by the aliens of Talos IV incorrectly, meaning that her beauty is only as deep as the illusions that flourish on the planet. Captain Pike is her dream man, who the aliens bring to Talos IV hoping he’ll stay. When he doesn’t, they make an illusion of him, which keeps Vina company until he’s injured himself (rescuing children, naturally) and Spock brings him back to stay. It’s hard to imagine the day-to-day life of Pike’s illusion and Vina’s illusion — do they go back to their real bodies at night or picnic under the stars? But the beauty of sci-fi romance is that it doesn’t have to be ordinary.