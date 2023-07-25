STO Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary

Star Trek Online is celebrating its third anniversary with a special episode starring Denise Crosby, a variety of in-game events and the giving away of prizes. Starting today, for example, Captains can experience “Temporal Ambassador,” a special Anniversary Episode that finds Crosby reprising her role as the beloved Lt. Tasha Yar. Fans/players can also expect to reap rewards for engaging in STO’s Three-year Anniversary in-game event hosted by Q.

“We’ve come a long way since Star Trek Online first launched in February 2010,” said Daniel Stahl, Executive Producer at Cryptic Studios. “Since then, I’ve had the pleasure to serve alongside one of the most talented development teams in the industry. Moving forward, the mission will remain the same: Star Trek Online is a game built by Star Trek fans, for Star Trek fans -- and we will continue to bring the universe we love so much to life.”

Star Trek Online launched in February 2010, with developer Cryptic Studios introducing seven expansive Season updates that have boasted the involvement of such Star Trek talents as Leonard Nimoy, Zachary Quinto, Chase Masterson and, now, Denise Crosby.