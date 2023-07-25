Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jan 30, 2013

    STO Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek Online is celebrating its third anniversary with a special episode starring Denise Crosby, a variety of in-game events and the giving away of prizes. Starting today, for example, Captains can experience “Temporal Ambassador,” a special Anniversary Episode that finds Crosby reprising her role as the beloved Lt. Tasha Yar. Fans/players can also expect to reap rewards for engaging in STO’s Three-year Anniversary in-game event hosted by Q.

    “We’ve come a long way since Star Trek Online first launched in February 2010,” said Daniel Stahl, Executive Producer at Cryptic Studios. “Since then, I’ve had the pleasure to serve alongside one of the most talented development teams in the industry. Moving forward, the mission will remain the same: Star Trek Online is a game built by Star Trek fans, for Star Trek fans -- and we will continue to bring the universe we love so much to life.”

    Star Trek Online launched in February 2010, with developer Cryptic Studios introducing seven expansive Season updates that have boasted the involvement of such Star Trek talents as Leonard Nimoy, Zachary Quinto, Chase Masterson and, now, Denise Crosby.

    Further, with more than two million Captains and regular updates, the size and scope of Star Trek Online continue expand, with more and more people enjoying the opportunity to seek out new life and new civilizations within the Star Trek Online universe.

    Anyone eager to download and view the STO Three-year Anniversary Trailer, with a special message from Daniel Stahl, click HERE. And to download and play Star Trek Online right now, for free, click HERE.

