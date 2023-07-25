Kirk's Death Still A Sore Point 18 Years Post-Generations?

But now, let’s open that wound, shall we?Kirk’s death at the end. There, we said it, and we shuddered. Far, far from heroic or befitting, agreed? Better, though than Soran shooting him in the back, which was what had originally been shot. Yes, falling off the bridge was… better? Sure, we liked the line, “It was… fun,” delivered only as William Shatner could deliver it. And the “Oh, my” capper was wonderfully enigmatic. But, death by... bridge? Come on.So, let the debate begin.

How disappointing was Kirk’s demise? How SHOULD he have perished? Should he have died at all?