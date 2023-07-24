10 Times Star Trek: The Next Generation Predicted the Wellness Boom

For more than 50 years, Star Trek has boldly marched toward the future, exploring strange new worlds, examining our humanity, and imagining what’s next. Much of what once seemed like “treknology” has now become a routine part of everyday life. Flip-style communicators, touch-screen interfaces, voice-activated smart home devices — you may even be reading this article on your mini handheld computer complete with its own virtual digital assistant (Hey, Siri!).

The Star Trek universe has also looked at future life beyond the Bridge and Engineering Deck. This is on prominent display in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Its characters often engaged in a variety of forms of what’s now popularly known as “self-care” or “wellness,” an active “process of being aware and making choices that lead toward an outcome of optimal holistic health and well-being,” whether it’s your physical, mental, environmental, spiritual, social, or emotional health.

Today, wellness is a $4.2 trillion-dollar industry, but back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, TNG was envisioning its crewmembers actively pursuing healthy and fulfilling lives aboard the Enterprise-D. From Data’s artistic endeavors to Worf’s mok’bara classes, here are 10 times The Next Generation predicted the wellness boom.