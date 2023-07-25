10 Things You Should Know About "All Good Things..."

Fans glimpsed three different Enterprises throughout "All Good Things..." Along the way, Denise Crosby, Colm Meaney and John de Lancie returned one last time as Tasha Yar, Miles O’Brien and Q, respectively.

No... de Lancie?

John de Lancie didn't know for sure that he'd get the call to return to TNG for the finale. "As I’ve explained in the past, (with acting) it’s somebody else’s dinner party," he told StarTrek.com in a 2014 interview. "You can spend a lot of time hoping you’re going to get invited and wondering why you’re not. In my case, I knew that there’d be a dinner party that was called the last episode, and I didn’t know if I’d be involved. Then I got a call saying, ''You are going to be involved,' and I said, 'Oh, great.' Then, like all the other shows that you do, you wait – anxiously in this case – to find out, 'Am I going to really be happy being involved in it?' For me, I think the episodes with Q worked best when the story was really big, and this was a really big story that my involvement meant something to on a philosophical level. It was a weighty script in that respect, so I was just really pleased.

We'll Drink to That

The 2012 Winemaker's Reserve Roussanne from The Callaway Vineyard & Winery won the Gold at the recent 2014 Winemaker's Challenge Wine Competition. We bring this up because? Because the Picard-Geordi vineyard scenes in "All Good Things..." were filmed in early 1994 at the winery in Temecula, California.

The Late, Great Katsulas