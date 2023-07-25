10 Things We Learned About Discovery

Discovery Books

David Mack revealed that Desperate Hours, the first Discovery novel, will be released on September 26th and he gave fans a first look at the cover. Jordan Hoffman, who moderated the panel, then provided a dramatic reading of a synopsis of the book’s story. And here’s that synopsis:

Aboard the Starship Shenzhou, Lieutenant Michael Burnham, a human woman raised and educated among Vulcans, is promoted to acting first officer. But if she wants to keep the job, she must prove to Captain Philippa Georgiou that she deserves to have it.

She gets her chance when the Shenzhou must protect a Federation colony that is under attack by an ancient alien vessel that has surfaced from the deepest fathoms of the planet’s dark, uncharted sea.

As the menace from this mysterious vessel grows stronger, Starfleet declares the colony expendable in the name of halting the threat. To save thousands of innocent lives, Burnham must infiltrate the alien ship. But to do so she needs to face the truth of her troubled past, and seek the aid of a man she has tried to avoid her entire life—until now.

Mack then went on to announce that Desperate Hours is set one year before the events of Discovery’s first episode, which would be 2255. Fans also learned that there will be a second Discovery novel, to be written by New York Times Best Selling Author Dayton Ward, will be set about 10 years before Discovery. And on the comic book front, IDW revealed the cover of the first Discovery comic book, written by Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson. The debut mini-series features the story of T’Kuvma and the Klingons under his command.