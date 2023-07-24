10 Star Trek Stories Crying Out For a Follow-Up

“It would be interesting, Captain, to return to that world in a hundred years and to learn what crop has sprung from the seed you planted today.” – Spock, “Space Seed”

Well, we got our follow-up, and it didn’t take a hundred years. Separate from whether or not leaving Khan and his followers on Ceti Alpha V was a good idea, it did give us probably the best of all the Star Trek movies, or at least one of the top two. (I see you, First Contact.)

But that’s not the only ending that left us temporarily hanging. Here are more unresolved Star Trek episodes, characters, and stories that are worth following up on.