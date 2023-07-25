10 Photos from the 366 Project at Roddenberry Vault

Gene Roddenberry's son, Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, recently launched the 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault, a Faceook page on which Roddenberry.com is posting a photo a day in order to celebrate Gene Roddenberry and the 50th anniversary of the franchise he created. Once a month, starting today, StarTrek.com will share 10 photos from Roddenberry Vault, and we'll also share other unique photos as they're posted. Please enjoy.

1. Roddenberry on the set with the final Enterprise model