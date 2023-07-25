Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 6, 2016

    10 Photos from the 366 Project at Roddenberry Vault

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Gene Roddenberry's son, Eugene "Rod" Roddenberry, recently launched the 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault, a Faceook page on which Roddenberry.com is posting a photo a day in order to celebrate Gene Roddenberry and the 50th anniversary of the franchise he created. Once a month, starting today, StarTrek.com will share 10 photos from Roddenberry Vault, and we'll also share other unique photos as they're posted. Please enjoy.

    1. Roddenberry on the set with the final Enterprise model

    2. The final Enterprise concept
    3. 'Where No Man Has Gone Before' story outline
    4. Roddenberry on the set with Talosians
    5. Roddenberry, Majel Barrett and William Shatner on set
    6. Shatner, James Doohan and DeForest Kelley in old-age makeup from 'The Deadly Years'
    7. Roddenberry on the set with the crew
    8. Multi-sheet from 'Journey to Babel'
    9. February 1st marked the day Roddenberry became a police officer
    Original slide of Commander Kang from 'Day of the Dove'

