10 of the Best The Next Generation Guest Stars

For seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Captain Jean-Luc Picard and his crew sought out new life and new civilizations across the galaxy. Along the way, they encountered a wild variety of life-forms and space mysteries — everything from an omnipotent being with a penchant for mischief to an ancient Earth novel brought to life on an inhospitable planet. Captain Picard could always rely on his trusty bridge crew, but from time to time a new face would appear. They’d help the ship surpass the capabilities of warp speed or prevent the collision of time and anti-time or flirt with Wesley Crusher in engineering.

Guest stars played pivotal roles in advancing many of The Next Generation’s most memorable and entertaining narratives. Narrowing them down to a Top 10 is a pretty tall order, especially considering who qualifies as a “guest star” has long been open to interpretation. Recurring characters like Q, Guinan, Ro, and Lwaxana Troi became such integral components to the overall Next Gen storyline that I can’t classify them as guests. This list instead is filled with talented actors and other notable figures who beamed on board for one- or two-off arcs. Whether fan favorites, Nielsen darlings, or showcases of star power, these guest stars left lasting impressions long after leaving the Enterprise-D.