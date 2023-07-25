10 New Guests for Destination Star Trek Germany

Fans will meet the guests at the Opening Ceremony on Friday evening and have the opportunity to attend a special evening with The Next Generation cast on Saturday hosted by William Shatner. Throughout the weekend, fans can also explore a Star Trek museum feauturing props and costumes, take photos on the TNG bridge or in a Borg cube and attend the Klingon Ball and Trek Girls party.

Visit www.DestinationStarTrek.com for tickets and event details. Fans can also follow DSTG on Twitter, @StarTrek_DST, or become like them on Facebook at facebook.com/DestinationStarTrek.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for breaking news about the event.