Published Jan 20, 2014
10 New Guests for Destination Star Trek Germany
Destination Star Trek Germany will be held February 21-23, 2014 at the Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, and with DSTG little more than a month away the guest list has been finalized with Alice Krige, Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating, Jeffrey Combs, Suzie Plakson, Carolyn Seymour, Hallie Todd, Robin Curtis, Ira Steven Behr and Gwynyth Walsh joining William Shatner, Karl Urban, Tim Russ, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, Brent Spiner, Rene Auberjonois, Armin Shimerman, Casey Biggs, Vaughn Armstrong, Steve Rankin and Kitty Swink.
Fans will meet the guests at the Opening Ceremony on Friday evening and have the opportunity to attend a special evening with The Next Generation cast on Saturday hosted by William Shatner. Throughout the weekend, fans can also explore a Star Trek museum feauturing props and costumes, take photos on the TNG bridge or in a Borg cube and attend the Klingon Ball and Trek Girls party.
