10 Minute Makeup Tutorial | Bajoran Nose Ridges

When I first decided to cosplay Deep Space Nine's Major Kira, I spent forever on the nose ridges — researching different methods, buying various pre-made prosthetics, or making my own out of various latexes and gels. It was an expensive experimentation. But no matter what approach I took, I was never satisfied with the results.

It took too much time to apply, or the edges and/or color didn’t blend into my skin. The closest I ever got to doing my own nose ridges was a one-hour application time with OK color match and marginal results blending the edges. And after sweating in it as it progressively looked worse and worse, it would take a half hour to remove it carefully enough that I could use the nose again. I then realized that cosplay is more like live theater than it is like film and changed my approach.

In filming, the camera will often be very close to the makeup; the makeup has to actually be three-dimensional to create the desired illusion. Additionally, there is benefit of having a makeup artist on stand-by to do touch-ups in between takes. What looks like a continuous five-minute scene with perfect makeup is actually hours of work with multiple pauses to fix the makeup.