10 Games That'll Make You Feel Like You've Enlisted in Starfleet

A tough but rewarding strategy game, Star Trek: Birth of the Federation is a 4X turn-based strategy game - typically regarded as a more complex route than other games of this ilk. That means you're going to have to put some effort into learning it but if you're a fan of The Next Generation, it's worth it. The game was intended to tie-in with Star Trek: Insurrection with you taking control of one of five civilizations - Federation, Ferengi, Klingons, Romulans, or Cardassians. There's room too for thirty other races from Star Trek, each playing a more minor role along the way. There's a lot to take in as you establish diplomatic ties with other races, as well as work out how to extend your reach and what to do with new star systems, so Star Trek: Birth of the Federation can be very complex. However, stick with its steep learning curve and it's fantastic for making you feel truly part of the Star Trek atmosphere. Its attitude is perfectly in key with the diplomacy of The Next Generation.