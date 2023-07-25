10 First Contacts That Went Really, Really Wrong

Plenty of cultures in Star Trek partake in games, from the physically punishing Parrises squares to the cerebral challenges of Strategema, but the Gamma Quadrant’s Wadi might just take things a little too far.

In Deep Space 9’s “Move Along Home,” the station hosts the Wadi for an official first contact meeting. When the alien entourage discover they’ve been cheated by everyone’s favorite wormhole-adjacent bartender, Quark, they decide to transport most of the station’s executive staff against their will into a seemingly deadly world of fantasy that feels more like a nightmare than a board game.

By the time it’s all over, the Wadi leave in a huff, DS9’s crew are left to deal with the fallout of a troubling and traumatic experience, and not even Quark gets what he wants — full franchising rights to the game of Chula in the Alpha Quadrant.