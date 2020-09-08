Published Sep 8, 2020
LISTEN: Star Trek: The Pod Directive Trailer
The Official Star Trek Podcast premieres September 14th.
CBS Television Studios and Star Trek Global Franchise Group announced the podcast, Star Trek: The Pod Directive, is available to subscribe to now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms in advance of its premiere on Monday, September 14th.
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.