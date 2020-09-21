In this next episode, Paul F. Tompkins flies solo (after a quick chat with co-host Tawny Newsome) to sit down with his old friend Tig. They talk about her role as Jet Reno on Star Trek: Discovery, adapting to Trek Tech Talk, their mutual loves of comedy, and more.

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Show Notes and Further Reading: