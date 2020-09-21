Published Sep 21, 2020
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Tig Notaro Episode
Tawny and Paul welcome Tig Notaro... and all of her techobabble frustrations.
Last week, Star Trek: The Pod Directive brought Stacey Abrams to the table to talk all things Trek and politics. This week, humor comes to mic as we welcome Tig Notaro to the Pod Directive studio.
In this next episode, Paul F. Tompkins flies solo (after a quick chat with co-host Tawny Newsome) to sit down with his old friend Tig. They talk about her role as Jet Reno on Star Trek: Discovery, adapting to Trek Tech Talk, their mutual loves of comedy, and more.
Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us an Apple review.
Show Notes and Further Reading:
- Check out some of Tig Notaro's best moments on season two of Discovery.
- And don't miss the video below!
Star Trek: Discovery's Tig Notaro Shares Her Thoughts on the Star Trek Universe
Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.