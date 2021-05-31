Director Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair, and the upcoming Lando Calrissian series for Disney+) joins Tawny and Paul this week to talk all things Trek and nostalgia. From stories of Simien’s childhood in the American South watching The Next Generation on an antenna TV, to learning all the, er, creative ways he figured out to make his own amateur sci-fi adventure, and the beauty of TNG’s series finale, this episode is one you won’t want to miss.