Published May 31, 2021
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — Star Trek Nostalgia with Justin Simien
Director Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair) joins the pod this week to talk TNG, and more!
Director Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair, and the upcoming Lando Calrissian series for Disney+) joins Tawny and Paul this week to talk all things Trek and nostalgia. From stories of Simien’s childhood in the American South watching The Next Generation on an antenna TV, to learning all the, er, creative ways he figured out to make his own amateur sci-fi adventure, and the beauty of TNG’s series finale, this episode is one you won’t want to miss.
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Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directiveon Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.